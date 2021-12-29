Menu
Patricia W. Spence
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street
Richmond, VA
SPENCE, Patricia W., 74, of North Chesterfield, Va., passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at Chippenham Hospital. She was born on November 24, 1947 in Polk County, Bartow, Florida, the daughter of the late William "Jack" Baker and Juanita Davis Baker. She moved to Pelham, Georgia at the age of five and went on to graduate from Pelham High School. Trish loved spending time with her family and she loved the Outer Banks. Her spare time was spent boating, fishing and cooking. Trish is survived by her husband, Walter Spence Jr. They would have celebrated their 37 years of marriage on December 28. She is also survived by her daughters, Stacy Watkins, Claudia S. Robertson and husband, Jeff; and son, Walter "Chip" Spence III and wife, Debbie. She also was adored by her grandchildren, Hanah Watkins, Christian Spence Dodge and wife, Chandler, Charles E. Dodge, Kaylee Ruth Spence, Alex Sides, Jessica Harrison and husband, Michael. She also has two sisters, Sharon Bailey of Chensee, South Carolina and Tammy Holton and husband, Richard, of Tifton, Georgia. She was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Baker; and sister, Linda Nadine; and of course her beloved Yorkiepoo, Sophie. The family will receive visitors at Bliley's - Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Road, Richmond, Va. 23224, from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 30. Graveside service will be held on Sunday, January 2 in Old Hollywood Cemetery, Elizabeth City, North Carolina at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to request donations to the Wounded Warrior Foundation.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
6900 Hull Street, Richmond, VA
Jan
2
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Old Hollywood Cemetery
Elizabeth City, NC
Bliley's Funeral Homes
RIP Trish !!! Thinking of you Walt, Stacy, Claudia, Chip. Sincere condolences to all the family and friends. She touched a lot of lives.
Jim Harris
December 29, 2021
Cliff and I were so sorry to hear of Trish´s passing. Our deepest sympathies and much love to the family.
Nancy VanCamp
December 29, 2021
Becky and I are SO sad for your loss Walt and family. I know we have seldom seen each other, but I have thought of you often. Your mom and dad were a huge part of my early life and I always had great respect for you Walt. Try to be strong now and know you have a guardian angel helping you through these sad times. God bless you Walt
Kent M Pritchard
Family
December 29, 2021
God Bless You All
Debi Blackburn
December 29, 2021
