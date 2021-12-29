SPENCE, Patricia W., 74, of North Chesterfield, Va., passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at Chippenham Hospital. She was born on November 24, 1947 in Polk County, Bartow, Florida, the daughter of the late William "Jack" Baker and Juanita Davis Baker. She moved to Pelham, Georgia at the age of five and went on to graduate from Pelham High School. Trish loved spending time with her family and she loved the Outer Banks. Her spare time was spent boating, fishing and cooking. Trish is survived by her husband, Walter Spence Jr. They would have celebrated their 37 years of marriage on December 28. She is also survived by her daughters, Stacy Watkins, Claudia S. Robertson and husband, Jeff; and son, Walter "Chip" Spence III and wife, Debbie. She also was adored by her grandchildren, Hanah Watkins, Christian Spence Dodge and wife, Chandler, Charles E. Dodge, Kaylee Ruth Spence, Alex Sides, Jessica Harrison and husband, Michael. She also has two sisters, Sharon Bailey of Chensee, South Carolina and Tammy Holton and husband, Richard, of Tifton, Georgia. She was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Baker; and sister, Linda Nadine; and of course her beloved Yorkiepoo, Sophie. The family will receive visitors at Bliley's - Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Road, Richmond, Va. 23224, from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 30. Graveside service will be held on Sunday, January 2 in Old Hollywood Cemetery, Elizabeth City, North Carolina at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to request donations to the Wounded Warrior
Foundation.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 29, 2021.