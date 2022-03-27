TILLER, Patricia H., of Fort Washington, Pa., passed away peacefully on Monday, March 21, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, F. Carlyle Tiller; and her sister, Barbara Morrell. She is survived by her sons, Patric D. Spillane (Lisa) and Timothy J. Spillane; and daughter, Erin M. Spillane-Snyder (Brian); and grandchildren, Joseph T. Spillane, Ryan P. Spillane and Sean K. Spillane. Patricia was an executive with Wheat, First Securities in Richmond, Va., for much of her career, until she and Carlyle retired to Florida. They loved living there and enjoyed the weather, as well as boating and dancing, often in the company of their friends from Pipers Landing, Stuart, Florida. Patricia was an excellent golfer and also, an avid and talented jewelry maker. She loved to sing and laugh with her family and her caring group at Fort Washington Estates, and enjoyed telling stories and discussing family recipes, many with pride in her Portuguese heritage.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Breast Cancer Research Foundation. The family will receive friends 12 to 1 p.m. Friday, April 1, 2022, at the Parham Chapel, Woody Funeral Home, 1771 N. Parham Road. A graveside service will take place at 3 p.m. on the same date at Hollywood Cemetery, 412 South Cherry Street, Richmond, Va. 23220.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2022.