Patricia Akers "Patty" Vaughn
FUNERAL HOME
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA
VAUGHN, Patricia "Patty" Akers, 73, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Hopewell on Saturday, November 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by father and mother, Winston and Trula; and sisters, Pam and Melody. Patty is survived by her husband of 48 years, Danny Vaughn; brother, Rusty Akers (JoAnn); nephews, Winston, Tyler, John and Jeremy; nieces, Katelyn and Jennifer; several aunts and cousins and numerous extended family and friends. She graduated John Tyler Summa Cum Laude with two degrees in Computer Information Systems. She worked at Allied-Signal for 30 years before retiring in 1999. Few people knew Patty still had a motorcycle license and 10 stiches in her leg from riding dirt bikes. As a Neil Diamond groupie, she attended 15 concerts, and even spoke to him briefly in Norfolk. Patty and Danny rode bicycles together after retirement and she loved it. She enjoyed organized rides, but also liked cruising around town. Patty celebrated her 60th birthday by cycling 2,000 miles that year. She also loved to walk and carried enough Milk-Bones for half the dogs in Hopewell. Patty enjoyed eating out for every meal. Patty and Danny would dress alike and were called "the twins" at several restaurants. Patty would help anyone, especially if it involved an animal. She was extremely unselfish and kindhearted, and will be missed. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, December 11, 2020, in the J.T. Morriss Hopewell Chapel on West Broadway. Memorial contributions may be made to any organization that takes care of animals. Condolences may be registered with www.jtmorriss.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Memorial service
4:00p.m.
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue, Hopewell, VA
Funeral services provided by:
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I work with Patty and Danny For 2 nd half Years cleaning their house Patty was a good woman I am so sorry for your loss may she rest in peace
Gloria Donati
December 11, 2020
I was looking for someone named Melody Vaughn and stumbled upon this page. I have lost a family member to unexpected passing away at home and I felt compelled to offer my condolences to you all in this time of grief. I appreciate the way you describe her as extremely unselfish and kindhearted. She is no longer suffering and will be with you as a guardian Angel for the rest of your lives and then you will meet again. Blessing to you all.
Jema
December 10, 2020
Eric Shoenfeld
December 9, 2020
Patty was such a wonderful person. We worked together for years and she always loved riding her bike or motorcycle. You have your angel wings Patty.
Mildred Emerson
December 9, 2020
