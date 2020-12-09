I was looking for someone named Melody Vaughn and stumbled upon this page. I have lost a family member to unexpected passing away at home and I felt compelled to offer my condolences to you all in this time of grief. I appreciate the way you describe her as extremely unselfish and kindhearted. She is no longer suffering and will be with you as a guardian Angel for the rest of your lives and then you will meet again. Blessing to you all.

Jema December 10, 2020