VOGT, Patricia "Patty" Ellen, passed away peacefully on February 26, 2021, after an extended illness which she fought with strength, dignity and an unwavering faith in the goodness and provenance of God.
Patty had an interesting and varied employment history, primarily with the management of different business concerns, and over the last 22 years, she was the office manager and secretary/treasurer for her husband's firm, the F. C. Vogt Company, Inc.
She was a devoted Civil War and American history buff and loved traveling to various museums and historical sites. Patty was also a dedicated volunteer in many social service organizations, charities and church ministries. She was a trusted confidant and helpful mentor who fearlessly and unreservedly poured her life into those in need with all of her heart. She prayed each and every day for the lives of those she knew and loved. She was a living example of a self confident and graceful woman of godliness, genuine faith and unconditional love, as well as was a loving wife, winsome and kind mother and doting grandmother. Most importantly, Patty will be remembered by those who knew her as a wise, compassionate and discerning woman with a heart of gold, which she wore on her sleeve and gave the best of every day.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Fredrick (Rick) Carl Vogt of Cincinnati, Ohio and now of Richmond, Virginia; her daughter, Amelia Grace Guigou, son-in-law, Grant Andrew Guigou and two grandchildren, Jackson Kevrick Guigou and Elizabeth "Bette" Ellen Guigou of Englewood, Ohio. She is also survived by two sisters, Eileen Fitzpatrick of Sterling, Massachusetts and JoAnn Tuller of South Egremont, Massachusetts; as well as well as numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service celebrating her life will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at The Three Chopt Road Church of Christ, 9500 Three Chopt Road, Richmond, Virginia 23229. The service will be preceded by a time of fellowship one hour before beginning her memorial. All health safety protocols will be maintained at the service. For those who cannot be present at the in-person service, a live feed of it can be attended by using the link https://livestream.com/accounts/7787388/events/9554435
.
Condolences are thankfully received by the family at [email protected]
