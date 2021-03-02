Menu
Patricia Ellen "Patty" Vogt
VOGT, Patricia "Patty" Ellen, passed away peacefully on February 26, 2021, after an extended illness which she fought with strength, dignity and an unwavering faith in the goodness and provenance of God.

Patty had an interesting and varied employment history, primarily with the management of different business concerns, and over the last 22 years, she was the office manager and secretary/treasurer for her husband's firm, the F. C. Vogt Company, Inc.

She was a devoted Civil War and American history buff and loved traveling to various museums and historical sites. Patty was also a dedicated volunteer in many social service organizations, charities and church ministries. She was a trusted confidant and helpful mentor who fearlessly and unreservedly poured her life into those in need with all of her heart. She prayed each and every day for the lives of those she knew and loved. She was a living example of a self confident and graceful woman of godliness, genuine faith and unconditional love, as well as was a loving wife, winsome and kind mother and doting grandmother. Most importantly, Patty will be remembered by those who knew her as a wise, compassionate and discerning woman with a heart of gold, which she wore on her sleeve and gave the best of every day.

She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Fredrick (Rick) Carl Vogt of Cincinnati, Ohio and now of Richmond, Virginia; her daughter, Amelia Grace Guigou, son-in-law, Grant Andrew Guigou and two grandchildren, Jackson Kevrick Guigou and Elizabeth "Bette" Ellen Guigou of Englewood, Ohio. She is also survived by two sisters, Eileen Fitzpatrick of Sterling, Massachusetts and JoAnn Tuller of South Egremont, Massachusetts; as well as well as numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service celebrating her life will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at The Three Chopt Road Church of Christ, 9500 Three Chopt Road, Richmond, Virginia 23229. The service will be preceded by a time of fellowship one hour before beginning her memorial. All health safety protocols will be maintained at the service. For those who cannot be present at the in-person service, a live feed of it can be attended by using the link https://livestream.com/accounts/7787388/events/9554435.

Condolences are thankfully received by the family at [email protected]
Patty, I miss you my friend. You were so dear and kind and loving to me always. You made a difference in so many lives. I remember you with love.
Beth
February 10, 2022
Betsy Davison
March 7, 2021
A light has been extinguished - too soon. When I remember Patty, I see brilliant light and a sense of wonderful exuberance. My heart and thoughts will be with you Rick, and your family, on Saturday. Yes, there is hope for the future, but for now, there is a void left behind, and I am so sorry.
Heidi Brant
March 4, 2021
Cynthia Cheryl Marin
March 3, 2021
To the Vogt Family, Painful loss of a dear sister...glorious gain for Patty. Please accept our profound sympathy.
Jack and Dee Dorminey
March 2, 2021
Always alert and ready when God´s work needed done and when God´s Word was being taught. Awesome point of views concerning His Word and never wavering away from the truth. Three Chopt was honored by you being a member, and you will be missed. Please continue your prayers in heaven for those of us still in need.
Steve Novak
March 2, 2021
Shara Sommer (B Hill Neighbor)
March 2, 2021
Beautifully written. Praying for you Amelia and your family.
Amanda
March 2, 2021
Mom, I love you and I miss you. I will treasure our time together. Love, Amelia
Amelia
March 2, 2021
