WILKINSON, Patricia Estelle, was born on November 25, 1944 and died on September 20, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond Lee Wilkinson Sr. and Frances E. Wilkinson; her siblings, Raymond Lee Wilkinson Jr., Robert Alvin Wilkinson and Anne Wilkinson McKinney; and her beloved childhood friend, Elaine Knabel. She is survived by her sons, John Christopher Mund (Jennifer) and Joseph Benjamin Mund; her grandchildren, Petty Officer Zachary Mund, Nicole and Joshua; her unwavering friend, John C. Mund, who was there for her in her time of need; and her dear friend, Danielle Whitlow. She was a loyal and dedicated employee of The C.F. Sauer Company for over 24 years. She was a member of Cross Pointe Nazarene Church, and a huge UVA football fan. A graveside ceremony will be held on Thursday, September 30, 2021, 2 p.m. at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Ave. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Cancer Association.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2021.