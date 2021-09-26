Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Patricia Estelle Wilkinson
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA
WILKINSON, Patricia Estelle, was born on November 25, 1944 and died on September 20, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond Lee Wilkinson Sr. and Frances E. Wilkinson; her siblings, Raymond Lee Wilkinson Jr., Robert Alvin Wilkinson and Anne Wilkinson McKinney; and her beloved childhood friend, Elaine Knabel. She is survived by her sons, John Christopher Mund (Jennifer) and Joseph Benjamin Mund; her grandchildren, Petty Officer Zachary Mund, Nicole and Joshua; her unwavering friend, John C. Mund, who was there for her in her time of need; and her dear friend, Danielle Whitlow. She was a loyal and dedicated employee of The C.F. Sauer Company for over 24 years. She was a member of Cross Pointe Nazarene Church, and a huge UVA football fan. A graveside ceremony will be held on Thursday, September 30, 2021, 2 p.m. at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Ave. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Cancer Association.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Greenwood Memorial Gardens
12609 Patterson Avenue, Richmond, VA
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
