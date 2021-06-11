WYCHE, Patricia Anne, departed this life Sunday, June 6, 2021. She was preceded in death by her father, Floyd "Doc" Williams Sr.; and mother, Ruth M. (Wyche) Graham. She is survived by one daughter, DaShaunya Wyche; one granddaughter, JaTa'jah Little; three sisters, devoted, Marie Woodson, Sherell Brown and Jakia Williams; devoted cousin, Lynette Greene; one brother-in-law, Calvin Woodson; other relatives and friends. Her remains will rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street. Family members will receive friends on Tuesday, June 15 at 4 to 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 12 noon at Christ Ascension Episcopal Church, 1704 W. Laburnum Avenue. The Reverend David Keill officiating. Interment in Maury Cemetery. Family and friends attending service assemble at the church 11:45 a.m.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 11 to Jun. 15, 2021.
My condolences to the family. I last saw Pat at the last reunion of our GWHS Class of 1974. We had a great time that weekend and I was happy to see her. RIP my friend you have moved from your labor to your reward. I will cherish my last picture of you from the reunion.
Cheryl Tucker
June 15, 2021
My condolences, love and prayers to Shani ,Marie ,Linette family and friends..
We grew up together in Newton in Southside..
I'm truly lost for words right now..
Pat RIH
Ms.Edna Austin
June 15, 2021
Pat,my heart is broken with this sad news .how I remember the good old days.Carolyn and is hanging out .lord have mercy and on family and friends.May God receive u as a child of his .I will never forget our fun time.
Alvin Brandon
June 15, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Mimms Funeral Home
June 15, 2021
Condolences to the family, I hope you know that Pat is in the arms of the one who created her and resting peacefully.
Sheila Barbour
June 12, 2021
My condolences to Patricia
You will be truly Miss Steve
Steve Smith
June 12, 2021
Rest well in God´s comforting arms. Many blessings and wish´s of condolences to my family
Donna Wyche Mashore
June 11, 2021
I will truly miss the little woman. I will treasure our moments at the movies. I will be looking to see you in glory Pat, hold my place until I meet you again.
Rev. Deacon Christine Garcia
June 11, 2021
To my Friend Pat, we had some good and bad times, I’ve known you for over 49 yrs. Everytime I got in that road and drove long distance you would always call and talk to keep me to make sure I was Ok and help me to stay focus. You will truly be miss.