WYCHE, Patricia Anne, departed this life Sunday, June 6, 2021. She was preceded in death by her father, Floyd "Doc" Williams Sr.; and mother, Ruth M. (Wyche) Graham. She is survived by one daughter, DaShaunya Wyche; one granddaughter, JaTa'jah Little; three sisters, devoted, Marie Woodson, Sherell Brown and Jakia Williams; devoted cousin, Lynette Greene; one brother-in-law, Calvin Woodson; other relatives and friends. Her remains will rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street. Family members will receive friends on Tuesday, June 15 at 4 to 6 p.m. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 12 noon at Christ Ascension Episcopal Church, 1704 W. Laburnum Avenue. The Reverend David Keill officiating. Interment in Maury Cemetery. Family and friends attending service assemble at the church 11:45 a.m.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 11 to Jun. 15, 2021.