CHAMPION, Patrick Carl, age 65, died Saturday, April 2, 2022, at his home. He was a loving son, brother, husband, dad and Pop Pop. He was preceded in death by nephew, Sean Caton; and mother, Jeri Champion. He is survived by his father, William Champion; loving wife, Terry Champion, of 29 years; daughter, Rebecca Bean of Mineral (Seth); three sisters, Lynn Carino of Midlothian (Vince), Brenda Caton of Calif. (Charlie), Donna Vermillion of Texas (Richard); two brothers, Randy Champion of Midlothian and Scott Champion of Richmond; granddaughter, Renna Bean of Mineral; and many nieces and nephews. Pat retired from Philip Morris after 30 years, volunteered as a fireman for 14 years, was a founding member of Central Virginia Assembly of God for 25 years and was a bass guitarist for the praise and worship team. Services to be held at Central Virginia Assembly of God, 5052 Cross County Rd., Mineral, Va. 23117, on Sunday, April 10 at 3 p.m.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2022.
