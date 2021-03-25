MCALLISTER, Patrick Neil, 67, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Monday, March 22, 2021. He was born on March 8, 1954 in Richmond, Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Pauline McAllister. He is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Lisa K. McAllister; daughters, Brooks M. Scheppele of Tampa, Fla., and Brittany M. Lyles (Robbie) of Richmond; and their mother, Susan A. McAllister of Knoxville, Tenn.; stepchildren, David, Thomas (Rachel) and Grace Kinney of Richmond; grandchildren, John and Sarah Scheppele of Tampa, Fla., Alyssa and Devon Patterson and Olivia Lyles of Richmond; brother, James McAllister (Lee) of Richmond; and many others, nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
Patrick cherished his family and friends with his whole heart. He was a wonderful role model for all of his children and grandchildren, teaching us strength and perseverance, inspiring us to always stand tall and strong, to think for ourselves and follow our hearts. He was known for his passionate, fighting spirit and tirelessly giving 500% to every job or project he worked on. He loved the beach, boating and fishing, all things sports cars and his occasional shot of tequila. He made the best spaghetti. He gave the biggest hugs. He always made sure he said "I love you" before he said goodbye. We are so grateful for the time we had with him and will miss him so much.
His family will hold a special memorial service to honor his life on Friday morning, 11 a.m., at Swift Creek Baptist Church, 7511 N. Spring Run Rd., Midlothian, Va. 2311.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 25, 2021.
The world has lost the most incredible man and my heart will be broken until I am with him again in eternity. We praise our God for sending His son to
give us this opportunity. Patrick loved all of us with everything he had, let us love each other the same way.
Lisa McAllister
March 28, 2021
Did Patrick attend St. Edwards Catholic School on Huguenot road? Is so I have a touching story.
Michael Meehan
March 28, 2021
Rest in Peace Patrick, I really enjoyed our time conversing and working together. I will hold fond memories and pray for your family and friends to get through. See you on the other side.
Michael Costello
March 26, 2021
Scott and Debby Siddons
March 25, 2021
Your Radford Girls
March 25, 2021
Your Altria Analytics Family
March 25, 2021
John Scheppele
March 25, 2021
Lee and Jim and family, you have my sympathy and love.
Dottie
Dottie Figg
March 25, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Love you Cuz
Sandra Branton
Family
March 25, 2021
There are no words to express our sorrow. He will be greatly missed.
So you have sorrow now, but I will see you again; then you will rejoice, and no one can rob you of that joy.