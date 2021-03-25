MCALLISTER, Patrick Neil, 67, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Monday, March 22, 2021. He was born on March 8, 1954 in Richmond, Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Pauline McAllister. He is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Lisa K. McAllister; daughters, Brooks M. Scheppele of Tampa, Fla., and Brittany M. Lyles (Robbie) of Richmond; and their mother, Susan A. McAllister of Knoxville, Tenn.; stepchildren, David, Thomas (Rachel) and Grace Kinney of Richmond; grandchildren, John and Sarah Scheppele of Tampa, Fla., Alyssa and Devon Patterson and Olivia Lyles of Richmond; brother, James McAllister (Lee) of Richmond; and many others, nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.



Patrick cherished his family and friends with his whole heart. He was a wonderful role model for all of his children and grandchildren, teaching us strength and perseverance, inspiring us to always stand tall and strong, to think for ourselves and follow our hearts. He was known for his passionate, fighting spirit and tirelessly giving 500% to every job or project he worked on. He loved the beach, boating and fishing, all things sports cars and his occasional shot of tequila. He made the best spaghetti. He gave the biggest hugs. He always made sure he said "I love you" before he said goodbye. We are so grateful for the time we had with him and will miss him so much.



His family will hold a special memorial service to honor his life on Friday morning, 11 a.m., at Swift Creek Baptist Church, 7511 N. Spring Run Rd., Midlothian, Va. 2311.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 25, 2021.