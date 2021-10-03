MORRIS, Patrick Vernon, devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, mentor, and friend, born July 29, 1939, died September 20, 2021, at the age of 82. He was preceded in death by his wife of over 50 years, Marguerite Kelly Morris. He is survived by his daughter, Amy Kathleen Morris Hagner (Bill); and his son, John Patrick Morris (Jen). Also by his grandsons, William Harrison Hagner and John Alexander Hagner; his sisters, Madalyn Morris Grimes (Linwood), Catherine Morris and Rita Louise Kelsay (John); and his brother, Michael Joseph Morris; plus numerous nieces and nephews.



Pat was born in Norfolk and graduated from St. Paul's High School in Portsmouth in 1957. In 1958, he went to work for the Seaboard railroad, which transferred him to Richmond. He left the railroad and enrolled at Richmond Professional Institute (now VCU), where he met his wife, Margie. They married in 1967 and Pat joined Procter and Gamble that same year, spending over 40 years in sales and sales management. In 1994, he was recognized with P&G's highest honor for excellence in sales achievement by his inclusion in the company's Chairman's Club.



As a nearly 50-year resident of Salisbury, he was very proud of being the President of the Homeowners' Association during parts of the '90s and '00s.



Friends and family are invited October 8, 2021 to a 1 p.m. Mass and memorial service at St. Edward's Church, 2700 Dolfield Drive, followed by a reception at Joe's Inn Bon Air, 2616 Buford Road, both located off Huguenot Road. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Crater Community Hospice in Petersburg.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2021.