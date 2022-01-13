MURRAY, Patrick Thomas, 49, Clarksville, Ind., died unexpectedly Thursday, January 6, 2022.



Patrick was born December 20, 1972, in Richmond, Va. and resided in Clarksville, Ind. He graduated from Hermitage High School and studied Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management at Sullivan University.



He is survived by a sister, Catherine Henss and her husband, Dieter; and a niece, Taylor Henss; and numerous friends.



Patrick was preceded in death by his mother, Joyce Lieser; father, Donald T. Murray; sister, Sandra Dixon; niece, Lacey Dixon; and nephew, Michael Hayner.



Patrick was a good listener and an even better friend to all who knew him. He was thoughtful, intelligent and a great karaoke singer. He had a wonderful sense of humor and will be greatly missed.



Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date when loved ones can safely assemble.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 13, 2022.