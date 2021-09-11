O'REILLY, Patrick Sean, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at the age of 55. Pat felt that life was too short to take seriously and so he was dedicated to living his life to the fullest; he participated in multiple triathlons across the country, began his own business, The Ozone, in 2009, where he could live out his dream of "playing games for a living," and never met a stranger by being quick to joke and eager to share a laugh. He was an amazing friend, athlete, business owner and coworker - above all, he was the best father you could ever imagine. His energy and charisma filled every room and he was always the first person to lend a hand when someone needed help, friend or stranger alike. He was so extremely proud of his children and never failed to remind them at every chance he got. We could list more of the accomplishments he achieved, but he would have preferred us to focus on the people he made laugh, smile, or friends with in his life. Through his time as an enthusiastic camp counselor in his youth, a loving father and uncle, a dedicated coach to many kids' sports teams and most of all, in his title of "Mr. O" at The Ozone, we can't begin to quantify a number, but we imagine that it was great. His family misses him dearly and invites the community to gather with them to share memories, enjoy food and drinks and celebrate a life well-lived on Sunday, September 12, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Three Lakes Park. Online condolences at woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 11 to Sep. 15, 2021.