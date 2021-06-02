RUDD, Mr. Patrick Robert, 53, passed away at his home on May 27, 2021. Patrick is survived by his wife of 25 years, Tonya Danyelle Rudd; his children, Riley Michele, Peyton Reese and Jacob Thomas Rudd; his mother, Beverly Rudd; and his brother, Chad Rudd; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Glenn Wilson Rudd; and his infant daughter, Mary Danyelle.



Patrick was born on March 14, 1968 at St. Mary's Hospital in Richmond and lived all his life in the Richmond area. In 1986, he graduated from Hermitage High School in Henrico and from ECPI College of Technology in 2000. Patrick worked for over 20 years as an IT Professional for Capital One and other local companies and was a member of Mount Vernon Baptist Church in Glen Allen.



Patrick was an avid fisherman and sportsman. His playful nature led him to always enjoy the simple things in life. From packing lunches for his beloved bride to performing antics for the school bus, his love and laughter were given freely for all to cherish! His fondest times were always with his family, taking Riley to the barn for horse riding and coaching Peyton and Jacob's sports at the YMCA. While he thoroughly enjoyed a bass on his hook and Reba on the radio, these paled in comparison to the joy of spending a quiet evening with the love of his life, his loyal wife, Tonya.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in honor of Patrick Rudd to Johns Hopkins Medicine, 550 North Broadway, Suite 722, Baltimore, Md. 21205 or MVBC Building Fund, 11220 Nuckols Road, Glen Allen, Va. 23059.



Memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Mount Vernon Baptist Church. Visitation will start at 11 a.m., service to follow at 12 noon.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 2, 2021.