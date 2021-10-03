VINES, Patrick Wallace, left us unexpectedly on September 30, 2021. Pat was born to Adeline and Lewis Vines in Richmond, Va. on December 19, 1952. Pat spent his childhood drawing homemade comic books with his brothers, Roger and Harvey, going to Boy Scouts and rooting for his favorite green sports teams, the Celtics and Packers. Pat looked fondly upon his years playing basketball at J.R. Tucker High School, always able to recount his buzzer beater shot from the corner with excruciating detail. Pat started college at James Madison University, but was drafted into the Navy in 1974. He served three years intermittently below the water on the U.S.S. George C. Marshall submarine as a Quartermaster Second Class. After his honorable discharge from the Navy, Pat completed his undergraduate degree and earned his MBA at Virginia Commonwealth University. During his years living in Richmond's Fan he met his future wife Linda over "greasy 3 a.m. roast beef sandwiches" – a story which he loved to recount. After marrying Linda in 1982, they renovated their first home together. Pat would leave funny drawings of himself as a string bean with a mustache (he had a majestic one) on the blank walls as Linda pasted the wallpaper. As they created a life in Richmond together, he began his 35-year career at Dominion. Working in various roles throughout the company, he was beloved for his humor, intelligence and creative powerpoints.



Pat lived for his two children, Jackson and Caroline. He brought Caroline to all of his rec league basketball games and would later be the loudest one in the bleachers at hers. Pat and Jackson were joined at the hip from the time he could walk, always exploring local Richmond festivals or going to gymnastics or tennis practice together. Pat sensed how transient this life can be, and used that to appropriately justify buying a Dodge "Green with Envy" Challenger in 2011. Pat quickly became a Mopar afficionado, and would enlist the help of his reluctant but adoring children to help customize his "Scat Pack." A cat lover for most of his life, Pat came around to dogs in the past few years and could be frequently seen strolling the neighborhood with his beloved canines, Bruno and Julie, catching up with neighbors. Pat spent his last months vacationing with his family, continuing his search for the best local dark beer and learning the electric guitar to play in his first jam band.



Pat was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Adeline; his older brother and his wife, Harvey and Martha. He is survived by his wife, Linda; his two children, Caroline and Jackson; and his twin brother and his wife, Roger and Sharon. Funeral services will be held at River Road United Methodist Church on October 9, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, Pat would appreciate your support of the next generation of high school athletes by donating to the Tucker Basketball Program through J.R. Tucker Athletic Boosters.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2021.