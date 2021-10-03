VINES, Patrick Wallace, left us unexpectedly on September 30, 2021. Pat was born to Adeline and Lewis Vines in Richmond, Va. on December 19, 1952. Pat spent his childhood drawing homemade comic books with his brothers, Roger and Harvey, going to Boy Scouts and rooting for his favorite green sports teams, the Celtics and Packers. Pat looked fondly upon his years playing basketball at J.R. Tucker High School, always able to recount his buzzer beater shot from the corner with excruciating detail. Pat started college at James Madison University, but was drafted into the Navy in 1974. He served three years intermittently below the water on the U.S.S. George C. Marshall submarine as a Quartermaster Second Class. After his honorable discharge from the Navy, Pat completed his undergraduate degree and earned his MBA at Virginia Commonwealth University. During his years living in Richmond's Fan he met his future wife Linda over "greasy 3 a.m. roast beef sandwiches" – a story which he loved to recount. After marrying Linda in 1982, they renovated their first home together. Pat would leave funny drawings of himself as a string bean with a mustache (he had a majestic one) on the blank walls as Linda pasted the wallpaper. As they created a life in Richmond together, he began his 35-year career at Dominion. Working in various roles throughout the company, he was beloved for his humor, intelligence and creative powerpoints.
Pat lived for his two children, Jackson and Caroline. He brought Caroline to all of his rec league basketball games and would later be the loudest one in the bleachers at hers. Pat and Jackson were joined at the hip from the time he could walk, always exploring local Richmond festivals or going to gymnastics or tennis practice together. Pat sensed how transient this life can be, and used that to appropriately justify buying a Dodge "Green with Envy" Challenger in 2011. Pat quickly became a Mopar afficionado, and would enlist the help of his reluctant but adoring children to help customize his "Scat Pack." A cat lover for most of his life, Pat came around to dogs in the past few years and could be frequently seen strolling the neighborhood with his beloved canines, Bruno and Julie, catching up with neighbors. Pat spent his last months vacationing with his family, continuing his search for the best local dark beer and learning the electric guitar to play in his first jam band.
Pat was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Adeline; his older brother and his wife, Harvey and Martha. He is survived by his wife, Linda; his two children, Caroline and Jackson; and his twin brother and his wife, Roger and Sharon. Funeral services will be held at River Road United Methodist Church on October 9, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, Pat would appreciate your support of the next generation of high school athletes by donating to the Tucker Basketball Program through J.R. Tucker Athletic Boosters.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2021.
Linda, I'm so sorry to hear of Pat's passing. I know how difficult this can be. I hope that your good memories will help you through this difficult time. If you want to chat to someone that has been there, please feel free to contact me. [email protected] Take care. Myra
Myra Jones
October 21, 2021
Dear Linda
I was so very sad to hear of your loss from Myra. May wonderful memories of Pat help you and your children during this difficult time.
You are in my heart and prayers.
Joanne Batson Rovner
October 9, 2021
We offer our condolences to Linda and children during this difficult time.
The Burge Jordan Family
October 6, 2021
The Burge Jordan family
October 6, 2021
Our prayers and love for Linda, Caroline and Jackson. Such a tremendous loss for his family.
He is in a glorious place that was prepared for him. Comfort for his family as they celebrate all their wonderful memories of a special father and husband.
Blessings, Patsy and Jerry
Patsy Dawson
October 5, 2021
Remembering fun times with Pat, Caroline, Meredith and the Penobscot tribe. Very sad. God bless you all.
Mike Armstrong
October 5, 2021
I am so sorry to learn of Pat´s passing. I have great memories of Sunday School at RRUMC with Pat and Linda. My husband and our daughters were in Indian Princesses with Pat and Caroline, and we still relive many of those stories, particularly of the camping trips. I will be praying for comfort for your family and am sending ((hugs)) your way.
Vicki Connifey
October 5, 2021
To Linda, Caroline and Jackson. My heart is sending prayers up for you and the family to bring comfort to you for the loss of Pat,
Edna James and Family
October 4, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the Vines family. I will always remember our many athletic contests, especially SuperStars. Our conversations and time together at Myrtle Beach were priceless. May you Rest In Peace my dear friend and play hoops everyday in heaven.
Tom Riley
October 3, 2021
We know this must be a very difficult time. We are keeping you in our thoughts and prayers.
Jatinder & Rita Palta
Rita Palta
October 3, 2021
It is sad beyond compare to lose yet another Tiger from the pack but it is the Circle of Life, Rest In Peace fellow classmate
Laura New
October 3, 2021
A friend who was always a joy to be around. He was good-natured, caring and fun. He shared his love of family and we admired this quality in him. He will be sorely missed by his friends and we pray that his family will remain blessed by his love and the lasting memory of his guidance.
Nick Faraone
October 3, 2021
My heartfelt prayers and sympathy for the Vines family.
Debbie Worthington
October 3, 2021
In loving memory of Pat. Such a wonderful person who I will always miss. He was a great friend and made such an important impact on my life. Rest In Peace Pat and in Eternal Life with God. Peace and comfort to Linda, Caroline, Jackson the entire family.
Chuck Bartlett
October 3, 2021
To Pat´s wife and children,
I am so sorry for your loss. I remember Pat (and Harvey and Martha) from Tucker High School. And I occasionally saw Pat when I worked at Dominion. A tall, funny, highly intelligent and kind man! There is a party going on in Heaven. May God comfort you and may happy memories bring you joy.
With deepest sympathy,
Chris (Daniel) Barden