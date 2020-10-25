LATHAM, Patsy Jean, 80, passed away October 21, 2020. She was born to the late Elmo and Josie McCulley Goodman. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her loving husband of 44 years, Henry Clay Latham; and their four legged friends, Pepper and Carleta. Left to cherish her memories are her sister, Dorothy Lee Savage (Bill); and nieces, Karen Lee Reinmann (Brian) and Jennifer Duval Luke (Robert); and great-nieces and nephews, Noah Reinmann, Emma Reinmann, Anna Reinmann Kaufmann, Aubrey Luke and Preston Luke. Patsy always felt close to her in-laws, Mary Ruth Latham (Max, deceased); nieces and nephews, Buford Latham (Nancy), Tommy Latham and Pam White; and great-nieces and nephews, Michael Latham, Matt Latham, Mary Beth Latham, Kristen Latham and Dr. James Baldwin. Patsy's career spanned 38 years with Virginia Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Co., and she retired as a personal lines underwriter. She enjoyed traveling, bowling and being a member of the Insurance Women of Richmond. A service to celebrate her life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020, at the Chesterfield Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 14301 Ashbrook Parkway, Chesterfield, Va. 23832. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. in Trinity Memorial Gardens Rice, Va.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 25 to Oct. 28, 2020.