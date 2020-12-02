CORKER, Patsy Lewis, After a long and well-lived life, Patsy Lewis Corker went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 27, 2020. Patsy was born August 27, 1930, in Nashville, Georgia, to Opal Thomas and Pleasants Askew Lewis I.
In 1949, Patsy moved to Virginia where she met the love of her life, Gene Byrd Corker. They celebrated 48 years of marriage before Gene passed away in 1998. She was predeceased by her parents, Opal Thomas and Pleasants Akew Lewis I; husband, Gene Byrd Corker; daughter, Darnell Corker Jones; sister, Antoinette Crouthamel; brothers, Pleasants Askew Lewis II and Howard Maurice Lewis.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Marilyn Jean Corker and Durvin Bailey Corker (Laurie); son-in-law, John R. Jones Jr.; sister, Cynthia Parker (Jerry); sister-in-law, Madelyn Lewis; grandchildren, Erin Jones Berger (Marc), Courtney Bailey Jones (Jennifer), Delaney Corker Nave (Jason) and Garrett Byrd Corker; great-grandchildren, Addyson Bailey Berger and Ellie, Abigail and Charles Swanson. She is also survived by Kim Hall and Rickie Smith, two very special nieces who shared in her comfort and care, as well as numerous family members and her well-loved church family of Zion Christian Church.
In addition to taking care of her family, Patsy enjoyed working outside the home. Her longest employment was with Southern States, where she made many lifelong friends before retiring from her position as a supervisor after more than 21 years. Aside from the pride and joy she took in her family, what brought her the most joy was her church. Patsy was a member of Zion Christian Church for well over 60 years. She served as a deacon, elder, chairman of the Mission committee and member of the Women's Fellowship group; she also sent cards from the church to the sick and shut-ins and taught the preschool Sunday school class for over 62 years. She loved her family and her church about equally, but her love for the Lord was unshakeable.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Zion Christian Church at 2 p.m., officiated by Pastor Gerald Castlebury. Everyone is welcome to attend and remain in their cars and tune into a radio broadcast provided by the church. Alternatively, the church has a phoneline you can call and listen to the service from home. The phone number is 408-650-3123; it will ask you to put in a code, which is 258725725#, then press the pound key again after the prompt.
The burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Zion Christian Church CWF, P.O. Box 55, Beaverdam, Va. 23015.
