Patti Reekes Cole
ABOUT
Manchester High School
COLE, Patti Reekes, 68, of Powhatan, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2022, after a short battle with cancer. She is survived by her daughter, Kim Goff of Midlothian (Patrick); her sister, Rhonda Cafazza (John) of Midlothian; grandchildren, Kate Goff, twins, Zachary Goff and Tucker Goff; nieces, Anna McChesney (Greg) and Sarah Berry (Andy); great-nephews, Camden McChesney, Anthony McChesney, Noah Berry and Carter Berry; her aunt, Phyllis Basl (Ed); and several cousins. She was predeceased by her parents, Thomas and Clarine Reekes.

A 1972 graduate of Manchester High School, Patti attended Smithdeal-Massey Business College. She was employed by Verizon Communications, formerly C&P Telephone Company, for 30 years. She enjoyed spending time at the family cottage at "the Rivah" near Windmill Point. She faithfully worked in the yard at home; but she loved being with her daughter and grandchildren most of all.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Patti's life on Friday, April 1, 2022, between 2 and 4 p.m. at The Colony House, 1001 Westwood Village Way, Midlothian.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Cancer Society or your local animal shelter.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 30, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
