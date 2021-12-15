WEST, Patty Ward, died on December 11, 2021 in Ashland, Va., surrounded by her loving family. Patty was 86 years old. Patty was a person of integrity, honest and plain spoken. She grew up in Crystal Spring, W.Va., where she was a standout trumpet player in the Elkins High School marching band. After graduating from Potomac State College, she married Basil Fowler Jr. and moved to Richmond, Va., working for Reynolds Metals. Patty began her career of public service as confidential secretary to Virginia governors Albertis Harrison Jr. and Mills Godwin Jr. She was the first woman appointed head of a Virginia state agency, becoming director of the newly formed Department of Drug Abuse Control. She later recommended consolidating her agency to save taxpayers' money, and moved to a managerial role with the Department of General Services, eventually retiring from that position. A trailblazing woman in government and politics, Patty was a force, using her gifts to advance education. She served as chairperson of the local Democratic party, was appointed a founding board member of both the Virginia Community College System and the Virginia Credit Union. She was chairperson of the King William County School Board and PTA president. Patty was a great friend and a challenging adversary. She was not afraid to butt heads, fearlessly managing confrontations initiated by KKK members while facilitating school integration as a school board member. Patty loved music; she led the youth choir at McKendree UMC and helped initiate the band program at KWHS. She later became the first woman president of the Reedy Church Ruritan Club. Patty met the love of her life, Thomas E. West and they married in 1985. Together, they built and made their home in Frog Level, Va., recently moving to Ashland. Patty is survived by Tom; her daughter, Laurinda Peters; son, Gregg Fowler (Leslie); stepsons, Mark West (Lisa) and Edward West (Debbie); grandchildren, Christen Peters, Josh Peters, Becca Hernandez, Evan Rose Fowler, Kyle Fowler and Ellis Fowler; and two great-grandchildren, Ritchie and Tony Hernandez. Visitation will be at Nelsen Funeral Home - Reid Chapel in Ashland Friday, December 17 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Nelsen, followed by interment at Church of Our Savior in Montpelier, Va.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2021.