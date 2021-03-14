Menu
Paul Phillips Banks
BANKS, Paul Phillips, 95, died peacefully at Sunrise at Bon Air Assisted Living in Richmond on March 7, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Florence Greenwood Banks; his parents, Paul C. and Ethel Philips Banks; his sisters, Nancy Banks Mahoney and Shirley Banks Klein; his son, James Edward Banks; his granddaughter, Christie and her husband, Pete Bell. He is survived by his sons, Paul David Banks and Richard Allan Banks; and daughter, Carol Louise Banks; five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and two great-great-granddaughters.

He was born in Niles, Ohio. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and served in the Second World War and later, in the Korean Conflict. He graduated from Kent State University in 1949 with a Bachelor of Science degree.

He was a City of Richmond employee for 32 years and retired as Director of Information Technology. His many accomplishments included installing the first computer for the city. He was a lay leader and member of Bethany Christian Church for 62 years.

The family is grateful for the many wonderful and kind caregivers over the past few years. Memorial contributions may be made to Bethany Christian Church Perpetual Endowment Fund, 5400 Forest Hill Ave., Richmond, Va. 23225, or to a charity of your choice.

Due to the current pandemic, no memorial service is scheduled at this time.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.
I had the pleasure & privilege to work with Paul, also at the Diabetes Care Center at Chippenham Hospital. Paul was our best volunteer ever & a valued member of our team. He was such a wonderful human being.
Patricia Sunko-Imhof
March 21, 2021
Paul was a volunteer at Chippenham hospital in the Diabetes Care Center for many years. He was always eager to share his own experiences and offer support to our patients. He would offer his brief message to our education class participants. He was kind and loyal- It was a pleasure to have known him.
Katherine Brooks
March 19, 2021
