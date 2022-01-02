Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Paul W. Buehler
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cremation Society of Virginia - Richmond
7542 W Broad Street
Richmond, VA
BUEHLER, Paul W., Colonel (Ret.), born on July 25, 1929, in Washburn, North Dakota, passed on to eternal life with our Lord on December 15, 2021.

Growing up on the family farm, Paul graduated from the University of North Dakota School of Law in 1951 and received an Air Force commission through ROTC. After graduating, he married Harriet Kolden of Roseglen, North Dakota.

What followed was a distinguished career in the Air Force Judge Advocate General Corps, serving in various stateside and overseas locations. Paul and Harriet moved to Glen Allen in 2005.

Paul is survived by his wife, Harriet; his two daughters, Nancy Boriack (Mark) and Jane Simkovich (John); six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Paul was predeceased by his son, John Buehler.

A memorial service will be held on January 5, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 1400 Horsepen Rd,. Richmond, Virginia 23226. Gifts in memory of Paul may be sent to Epiphany Lutheran Church.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
5
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Epiphany Lutheran Church
1400 Horsepen Rd, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Cremation Society of Virginia - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Cremation Society of Virginia - Richmond.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I treasured know him as part of a great loving family.
Jim Britt
Family
January 19, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results