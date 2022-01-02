BUEHLER, Paul W., Colonel (Ret.), born on July 25, 1929, in Washburn, North Dakota, passed on to eternal life with our Lord on December 15, 2021.



Growing up on the family farm, Paul graduated from the University of North Dakota School of Law in 1951 and received an Air Force commission through ROTC. After graduating, he married Harriet Kolden of Roseglen, North Dakota.



What followed was a distinguished career in the Air Force Judge Advocate General Corps, serving in various stateside and overseas locations. Paul and Harriet moved to Glen Allen in 2005.



Paul is survived by his wife, Harriet; his two daughters, Nancy Boriack (Mark) and Jane Simkovich (John); six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Paul was predeceased by his son, John Buehler.



A memorial service will be held on January 5, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Epiphany Lutheran Church, 1400 Horsepen Rd,. Richmond, Virginia 23226. Gifts in memory of Paul may be sent to Epiphany Lutheran Church.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2022.