Paul Gary Chandler
FUNERAL HOME
Wilson & Associates
5008 Nine Mile Road
Richmond, VA
CHANDLER, Paul Gary, 59, passed away on February 24, 2021, in Mechanicsville, Va. He was preceded in death by his father, William H. Chandler. He is survived by his three daughters, Ashley Sprouse (Wes), Mallory Davis (Ryan) and Hilliary Chandler; mother, Mary Chandler, five brothers, one sister and four grandchildren. Well-known to the Antique and Civil War community, he will be deeply missed, but cherished daily. A funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service (East Chapel)
5008 NINE MILE ROAD, RICHMOND, VA
Mar
6
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service (East Chapel)
5008 NINE MILE ROAD, RICHMOND, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Wilson & Associates
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Paul we will always miss & love you Have good memories growing up together with all our other cousins during the holidays at our Grandmother's home. Our thoughts & prayers are with Aunt Violet & your Sister & brothers & their families Love, Bobbie & James
Bobbie Chandler Hite
March 4, 2021
RIP My Friend Deepest Sympathy To The Family We have not crossed paths since our teenage days hanging out at the bowling alley. I have many great memories of those times. God Bless
Jeannette Morrow Snow
March 4, 2021
