CHANDLER, Paul Gary, 59, passed away on February 24, 2021, in Mechanicsville, Va. He was preceded in death by his father, William H. Chandler. He is survived by his three daughters, Ashley Sprouse (Wes), Mallory Davis (Ryan) and Hilliary Chandler; mother, Mary Chandler, five brothers, one sister and four grandchildren. Well-known to the Antique and Civil War community, he will be deeply missed, but cherished daily. A funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd.