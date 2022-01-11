Paul Michael was my first cousin on my Daddy's side. He and I enjoyed many days at our grandmother's house in Manakin, Virginia. Those were carefree summer days (collecting hickory nuts, swinging on the front porch, exploring in the woods behind Bess's house, savoring her simple but delicious rice, homemade biscuits and pies). Rest in peace, cuz...cuz you were an awesome childhood friend!! Paige P.S. Tell Bess hello for me and all the other Clarke folks you encounter!

Paige Clarke Aderholt Family January 11, 2022