CLARKE, Paul Michael, age 67, of Henrico, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. Paul was born February 16, 1954 to the late Robert V. and Ruth M. Clarke. He is survived by his brother, Robert V. Clarke Jr. (Rachel); sister, Suellen Good (Al); nieces, Flynn Kern (Scott), Molly Clarke and Suzanne Pearson (Barry). A memorial service for Paul will be held Friday, January 14, 2022 at 12 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home - Parham, 1771 North Parham Road, Richmond, Va. 23229, followed by a reception from 1 to 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your favorite charity
. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at Woodyfuneralhome parham.com
for the Clarke family.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 11, 2022.