Paul Michael Clarke
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road
Richmond, VA
CLARKE, Paul Michael, age 67, of Henrico, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. Paul was born February 16, 1954 to the late Robert V. and Ruth M. Clarke. He is survived by his brother, Robert V. Clarke Jr. (Rachel); sister, Suellen Good (Al); nieces, Flynn Kern (Scott), Molly Clarke and Suzanne Pearson (Barry). A memorial service for Paul will be held Friday, January 14, 2022 at 12 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home - Parham, 1771 North Parham Road, Richmond, Va. 23229, followed by a reception from 1 to 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your favorite charity. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at Woodyfuneralhome parham.com for the Clarke family.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 11, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road, Richmond, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Woody Funeral Home Parham
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Paul Michael was my first cousin on my Daddy's side. He and I enjoyed many days at our grandmother's house in Manakin, Virginia. Those were carefree summer days (collecting hickory nuts, swinging on the front porch, exploring in the woods behind Bess's house, savoring her simple but delicious rice, homemade biscuits and pies). Rest in peace, cuz...cuz you were an awesome childhood friend!! Paige P.S. Tell Bess hello for me and all the other Clarke folks you encounter!
Paige Clarke Aderholt
Family
January 11, 2022
