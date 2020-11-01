DOMAGALSKI, Paul Conrad, was called home to the Lord Tuesday, October 27, 2020, after a fight to best COVID-19. Born on August 27, 1945, in Buffalo, N.Y., to Helen and Joseph Domagalski; and siblings, Joseph and Dorothy, Paul later attended Canisius College for degrees in education. He later obtained an additional master's in Educational Administration from VCU. Paul enjoyed a career as a dedicated educator and HR professional with Chesterfield County Schools. In 1971, Paul married his best friend, Annadelle Anderson. Paul and Annadelle have three children, Jonathan (Bedelia), Erin (Al) and Jennifer (Todd). In addition to Annadelle and their children, Paul is survived by eight grandchildren that he treasured beyond measure, Sydney, Dalton, Logan, Mackenna, Joshua, Benjamin, Caitlin and Jacob. Paul was happiest surrounded by family, friends and his Cocker Spaniel companions with regular visits to the Outer Banks, or post-retirement excursions to Vegas, Alaska, Italy, France and Switzerland. In consideration for family and friends during this pandemic, a mass in honor of Paul will be live-streamed from St. Gabriel's Catholic Church November 7, 2020, at 5:30 p.m. Interment will be held in New York at a future date. People may make memorial donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at: https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/GiftFunds/GiftFunds?px=6837998&pg=personal&fr_id=39300
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2020.