STOTTS, Paul David, Sr., 87, went to be with his Lord and Savior on November 10, 2020. He resided in North Chesterfield with his loving wife of 64 years, Jane Hunter Stotts. He is survived by his children, P. David Stotts Jr. (Nancy Jo), Deborah Adams (Larry), Sharon Hawkins (Jim), Janet Koschmeder (Mark); 14 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; and a brother, Donald G. Stotts. He graduated from the University of Richmond Law School in 1958 and practiced law for 58 years, with nine years in the Virginia Attorney General's Office and 49 years in private practice before retiring in December 2016. He served his Lord by providing 44 years of pro bono legal service for Bon Air Baptist Church, where he was a member since 1964 and served as a deacon, Sunday school teacher and on various committees as well as mission trips. He knew his Lord blessed him with his professional career but blessed him more by his personal salvation and with a loving wife and family which he cherished until he left to join his Heavenly Father. A memorial service will be held at Bon Air Baptist Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested contributions to the Endowment Fund of Bon Air Baptist Church at 2531 Buford Road, North Chesterfield, Va. 23235.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 15, 2020.