Paul Hayden Davis
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
DAVIS, Paul Hayden, Much to the sorrow of many and joy to a few, Paul has lost his long battle with cancer. He was born December 5, 1946 in Winchester, Va., but raised in Front Royal, Va.

Paul grew up in the U.S. Army, enlisting on July 1, 1964, and discharged on June 30, 1970. He was a Life Member of The Loyal Order Of Moose, Old Dominion Moose Legion 148 and VFW Mechanicsville Post 9808. He leaves to cherish his memory his companion, Debby Deffendall; and his two "Little People," Victor Jr. (Little Buddy) and Leala Gonzalez (Knot head), as he affectionately referred to them, the children of Victor and Rhonda Gonzalez, whom he will always be watching over.

A memorial service will be held Friday, March 19, 2021, visitation 4 to 5 p.m. Service begins at 5 p.m.

Fairmount Christian Church, 6502 Creighton Road, Mechanicsville, Virginia 23111.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Fairmount Christian Church
6502 Creighton Road, Mechanicsville, VA
Mar
19
Service
5:00p.m.
Fairmount Christian Church
6502 Creighton Road, Mechanicsville, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Victor Gonzalez
March 9, 2022
Victor Gonzalez
March 9, 2022
We miss you old man!
Victor Gonzalez
March 9, 2022
Forever in our hearts!
Victor Gonzalez
March 14, 2021
