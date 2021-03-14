DAVIS, Paul Hayden, Much to the sorrow of many and joy to a few, Paul has lost his long battle with cancer. He was born December 5, 1946 in Winchester, Va., but raised in Front Royal, Va.



Paul grew up in the U.S. Army, enlisting on July 1, 1964, and discharged on June 30, 1970. He was a Life Member of The Loyal Order Of Moose, Old Dominion Moose Legion 148 and VFW Mechanicsville Post 9808. He leaves to cherish his memory his companion, Debby Deffendall; and his two "Little People," Victor Jr. (Little Buddy) and Leala Gonzalez (Knot head), as he affectionately referred to them, the children of Victor and Rhonda Gonzalez, whom he will always be watching over.



A memorial service will be held Friday, March 19, 2021, visitation 4 to 5 p.m. Service begins at 5 p.m.



Fairmount Christian Church, 6502 Creighton Road, Mechanicsville, Virginia 23111.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.