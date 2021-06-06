DEMM, Paul Wynne, LTC (U.S. Army Retired), 87, of Richmond, Va., went to be with the Lord on May 28, 2021. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Doris Anderson Demm. Paul is survived by his sons, Christopher Demm (Elizabeth), Stephen Demm and Charles Demm; and his grandsons, Jack Demm and Donal Wynne Demm. The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. June 10, at Bliley's – Central, 3801 Augusta Avenue, in Richmond. A Mass will be held 10 a.m. June 11, at St. Bridget Catholic Church, 6006 Three Chopt Road. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bishop Loughlin Memorial High School in Brooklyn, N.Y. at www.loughlin.org
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.