Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Paul Wynne Demm Ltc (U.S. Army Retired)
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
3801 Augusta Ave
Richmond, VA
DEMM, Paul Wynne, LTC (U.S. Army Retired), 87, of Richmond, Va., went to be with the Lord on May 28, 2021. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Doris Anderson Demm. Paul is survived by his sons, Christopher Demm (Elizabeth), Stephen Demm and Charles Demm; and his grandsons, Jack Demm and Donal Wynne Demm. The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. June 10, at Bliley's – Central, 3801 Augusta Avenue, in Richmond. A Mass will be held 10 a.m. June 11, at St. Bridget Catholic Church, 6006 Three Chopt Road. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bishop Loughlin Memorial High School in Brooklyn, N.Y. at www.loughlin.org. For condolences, see www.blileys.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
3801 Augusta Ave, Richmond, VA
Jun
11
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Bridget Catholic Church
6006 Three Chopt Road, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bliley's Funeral Homes Central Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
God bless your family. Very sorry. The last time I saw Paul was at a VCU vs Hofstra basketball game.He was rooting for the wrong team. I thank him for all the pictures he took and gave me. All the sons what wonderful parents you had you were bless.
Curtis Dozier
Friend
June 7, 2021
Godspeed, Paul - Back together again with Doris!
The Titos
Friend
June 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results