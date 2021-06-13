Menu
Paul Davis Earp
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA
EARP, Paul Davis, 74, born January 20, 1947, passed away June 7, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Peggy Burns Earp; daughters, Dawn Meadows, Deanna Dolan (Dan), Julie Earp, Sallie Earp; grandchildren, Jeremiah, Dagan, Nick, Jeremy, Whitney, Samantha,; great-grandchildren, Kylie, Sutherlynn, Baby J, Ari, Kash; mother, Muriel Ford; siblings, Warren Robold (Debbie), Lori Nunnally (Bubba); as well as many more extended family members. Family and friends will be received from 5 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Bliley's - Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Road, followed by a memorial service at 6 p.m.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
15
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd, Richmond, VA
Jun
15
Memorial service
6:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd, Richmond, VA
