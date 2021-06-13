EARP, Paul Davis, 74, born January 20, 1947, passed away June 7, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Peggy Burns Earp; daughters, Dawn Meadows, Deanna Dolan (Dan), Julie Earp, Sallie Earp; grandchildren, Jeremiah, Dagan, Nick, Jeremy, Whitney, Samantha,; great-grandchildren, Kylie, Sutherlynn, Baby J, Ari, Kash; mother, Muriel Ford; siblings, Warren Robold (Debbie), Lori Nunnally (Bubba); as well as many more extended family members. Family and friends will be received from 5 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Bliley's - Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Road, followed by a memorial service at 6 p.m.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 13, 2021.