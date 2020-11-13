STORER, Paul Edward, 73, sadly passed away on November 9, 2020. Paul is survived by his devoted wife of nearly 50 years, Darlene Jadelis Storer; his daughters, Valerie Barfield and Allison Stone (Jared); four grandchildren, Drew and Megan Barfield and Colby and Walker Stone; his two brothers, Bruce Storer (Rosemary) and Philip Storer (Dale). Paul was born in Boston, Mass., and was a forever Boston Red Sox fan. He was a proud Vietnam veteran of the U.S. Air Force and conveyed his patriotism throughout his life. His amazing career started as a Dade County Police Officer in Miami, Fla. while receiving his Master of Science degree at Biscayne College. He then joined the FBI for 20 years. He loved playing golf, traveling, going to baseball games, watching his grandchildren play sports and was an active member of HUMC. The holidays will never be the same without him, but thankfully his traditions will last forever. He will be eternally loved and missed. The family will receive friends 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, November 15, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., Richmond, Va. 23224. A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Monday, November 16, at Bon Air United Methodist Church, 1645 Buford Road, Richmond, Va. 23235. Interment will follow in Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Huguenot United Methodist Church, 10661 Duryea Dr., Richmond, Va. 23235.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 13, 2020.