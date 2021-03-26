FRANCIS, Paul R., age 89, passed peaceably on March 23, 2021. After a long and difficult year of health challenges, he is now at rest in Heaven and reunited with his wife, Margaret Anderson Francis; and their beloved daughter, Susie. As a young boy raised in rural Amelia County, Paul was richly cultivated by simple disciplines and life lessons taught in the daily rhythms of a modest farm life. He carried those simplistic truths and rhythms into his adulthood and used them as the foundation for everything he did, and the relationships he built. His career path led him to Richmond Office Supply on East Main Street, which served as his second family for over 30-plus years. Long before the marvels of online ordering or big box stores, Paul played a vital role in serving the demanding office supply needs of the thriving downtown business district. He was well-known and loved by customers and coworkers alike; and continued to foster and maintain those close relationships decades after his tenure. He used his skill and enjoyment for woodworking after retirement, to partner with his wife in her antique furniture business. Together, with her passion and his precision, they spent many years refurbishing and refining their marriage and friendship, along with their many treasures and finds. Upon Margaret's passing in 2004, Paul continued to restore furniture and lean deeply into the comforts of his church and community, maintaining a vibrant and active presence in both. Paul was predeceased by his parents, Daisy Lawson Francis and George Leake Francis; and also by his six siblings, Lois Merchant (Amelia), Lowell Francis (Powhatan), Marie Woodyard (Lake Tahoe, Calif.), Marion Francis (Farmville), Ruby Higgins (Richmond) and Mary Lou Stroud (Norfolk). In addition to nieces and nephews, he will be well remembered by the many close friends and neighbors who played a priceless role in his life. Graveside burial is scheduled for Tuesday, March 30, 2021, 2 p.m. at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Ave., Richmond, Va. 23233. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to Good Shepherd United Methodist Church, 9155 Hungary Rd., Henrico, Va. 23294.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2021.