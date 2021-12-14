JONES, Mr. Paul Starr, age 76, of Amelia, passed from this life on December 10, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Nancy (McKesson) Jones; his daughter, Kristie Jones; and son, Glenn Jones, both of Amelia; his sisters, Daisy Ranck of Richmond and Carol Edwards of Chesterfield; his brother, Billy Jones of Indiana; and a special friend, Timmy Poore. He retired from the Amelia Telephone Company, then TDS after 30 years and was a longtime member of the Amelia Fire Dept. After retiring from the Amelia Telephone Company, he started Paul Jones Tree Service. Paul serviced his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam era. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 15 at Union Baptist Cemetery, 22110 Genito Road in Amelia. Visiting at the Hillsman-Hix Funeral Home, 16409 Court St. in Amelia Tuesday, from 6 to 8 p.m.