Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Paul Starr Jones
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hillsman-Hix Funeral Home
16409 Court Street
Amelia, VA
JONES, Mr. Paul Starr, age 76, of Amelia, passed from this life on December 10, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Nancy (McKesson) Jones; his daughter, Kristie Jones; and son, Glenn Jones, both of Amelia; his sisters, Daisy Ranck of Richmond and Carol Edwards of Chesterfield; his brother, Billy Jones of Indiana; and a special friend, Timmy Poore. He retired from the Amelia Telephone Company, then TDS after 30 years and was a longtime member of the Amelia Fire Dept. After retiring from the Amelia Telephone Company, he started Paul Jones Tree Service. Paul serviced his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam era. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 15 at Union Baptist Cemetery, 22110 Genito Road in Amelia. Visiting at the Hillsman-Hix Funeral Home, 16409 Court St. in Amelia Tuesday, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Hillsman-Hix Funeral Home
16409 Court Street P.O. Box 758, Amelia, VA
Dec
15
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Union Baptist Cemetery
22110 Genito Road, Amelia, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Hillsman-Hix Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hillsman-Hix Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
He was a Life long Friend of the family. I cherish the memories of spending the night at his house with his daughter Kristi growing up. We would work on cutting rocks and gems. AND he gets the Worlds Best Snore Award. He will Truly be missed.
Heather Shaw
December 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results