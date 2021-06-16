KIPPS, Paul Henry, 89, died June 14, 2021, in Aroda, Va.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Elizabeth "Betty" Frayser Kipps, of Aroda; his sons, Paul Kennedy Kipps (Caroline) of Charlottesville and William B. Kipps (Trisha) of Midlothian. Also, his sister, Joyce R. Kipps of Aroda; grandchildren, Tobias, Henry, Linda and Paul; and many nephews and nieces and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, L.W. Kipps and Stella V. Hammond Kipps; and by his brother, Ward H. Kipps.
In his youth, Paul worked on the family farm, was active in 4-H and lived in Columbia as part of the International Farm Youth Exchange program. He completed his bachelor's degree in dairy science at VPI and ran the family dairy. Later, he returned to Blacksburg for his master's and then received his doctorate in economics from Cornell University. He was on the faculty at James Madison University for 28 years and served as Associate Dean of the College of Business for 15.
He and his family lived in Harrisonburg from the 1970s through the 1990s. As a member of Muhlenberg Lutheran Church in Harrisonburg, he served as president of the congregation, among other local and state-wide church roles. Just prior to his retirement, he and Betty moved back to the farm where he was born.
The funeral and burial are at 11 a.m. Friday, June 18, at Mt. Nebo Lutheran Church, 3980 Jacks Shop Rd., Rochelle, Va. 22738. The family invites guests to a lunch reception in the parish house afterwards. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Paul's honor may be made to Madison Emergency Services Association (MESA) or Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 16, 2021.
May the love of God, friends and family carry you through your grief. I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. 2nd Thessalonians 2:15, 16.
DT
June 21, 2021
Ken, Caroline and family, Know that the grief you feel will continue to be overshadowed by the gifts of love and wisdom your father gave you through your years with him. I miss seeing your family but trust that all of you are well. My best!
Harriett Schultz
June 20, 2021
Betty and Family my thoughts and prayers are with you at Paul´s death. Your family and mine have a long history together through the Lutheran Church. Many fond memories. Gods peace to you.
Karen Brown
June 19, 2021
Betty, I was sorry to read of Paul's passing. It has been a long time since I have had any contact with you. Enjoyed our days in LCW together. May God be with you. Janet
Janet Cooley
Other
June 18, 2021
Paul was a blessing to me, Muhlenberg and the VA Synod. He was also a good friend to June and I; as his family continues to be. So many find memories. Blessings to Betty.
Bill Nabers
Friend
June 17, 2021
Dear Betty, Joyce and family: Jody sent me word of Paul's passing. What a beautiful saint he was and is. You are all in my thoughts and prayers. May God's peace and love surround you and bring you peace. Love to you, Jean
Rev. Jean Bozeman
Friend
June 17, 2021
Dear Betty, Joyce and family: I remember Paul with such fondness. You are each in my thoughts and prayers. May God's blessings be with you and give you peace. Love, Jean