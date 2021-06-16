KIPPS, Paul Henry, 89, died June 14, 2021, in Aroda, Va.



He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Elizabeth "Betty" Frayser Kipps, of Aroda; his sons, Paul Kennedy Kipps (Caroline) of Charlottesville and William B. Kipps (Trisha) of Midlothian. Also, his sister, Joyce R. Kipps of Aroda; grandchildren, Tobias, Henry, Linda and Paul; and many nephews and nieces and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, L.W. Kipps and Stella V. Hammond Kipps; and by his brother, Ward H. Kipps.



In his youth, Paul worked on the family farm, was active in 4-H and lived in Columbia as part of the International Farm Youth Exchange program. He completed his bachelor's degree in dairy science at VPI and ran the family dairy. Later, he returned to Blacksburg for his master's and then received his doctorate in economics from Cornell University. He was on the faculty at James Madison University for 28 years and served as Associate Dean of the College of Business for 15.



He and his family lived in Harrisonburg from the 1970s through the 1990s. As a member of Muhlenberg Lutheran Church in Harrisonburg, he served as president of the congregation, among other local and state-wide church roles. Just prior to his retirement, he and Betty moved back to the farm where he was born.



The funeral and burial are at 11 a.m. Friday, June 18, at Mt. Nebo Lutheran Church, 3980 Jacks Shop Rd., Rochelle, Va. 22738. The family invites guests to a lunch reception in the parish house afterwards. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Paul's honor may be made to Madison Emergency Services Association (MESA) or Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 16, 2021.