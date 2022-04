LANGERHANS, Paul, 57, of Chesterfield, Va., passed peacefully at his home on Monday, January 3, 2022. He is survived by his beloved wife of 30 years, Robin Langerhans; his son, Kyle Langerhans; and his daughter, Austin Langerhans. Paul is also survived by his mother, Elaine Langerhans; his father, Charles Langerhans; and his two brothers, Mark Langerhans and John Langerhans. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. for viewing on January 10, 2022, at Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234. His funeral service will follow from 7 to 7:30 p.m. at the same location. A Celebration of Life will begin at 8 p.m. at Lake Margaret Clubhouse, 8006 Clancy Place, Chesterfield, Va. 23838. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to Making Strides of Virginia ( www.MakingStridesofVirginia.org ). Paul was the president of that non-profit organization which provides equine services to those with disabilities and veterans. A livestream of the funeral service, starting at 7 p.m., will be available for those who cannot attend in person. If you would like to view the service via livestream, please email Robin Langerhans at [email protected] for access to the link.