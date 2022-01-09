LANGERHANS, Paul, 57, of Chesterfield, Va., passed peacefully at his home on Monday, January 3, 2022. He is survived by his beloved wife of 30 years, Robin Langerhans; his son, Kyle Langerhans; and his daughter, Austin Langerhans. Paul is also survived by his mother, Elaine Langerhans; his father, Charles Langerhans; and his two brothers, Mark Langerhans and John Langerhans. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. for viewing on January 10, 2022, at Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234. His funeral service will follow from 7 to 7:30 p.m. at the same location. A Celebration of Life will begin at 8 p.m. at Lake Margaret Clubhouse, 8006 Clancy Place, Chesterfield, Va. 23838. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to Making Strides of Virginia (www.MakingStridesofVirginia.org
). Paul was the president of that non-profit organization which provides equine services to those with disabilities and veterans. A livestream of the funeral service, starting at 7 p.m., will be available for those who cannot attend in person. If you would like to view the service via livestream, please email Robin Langerhans at [email protected]
for access to the link.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2022.