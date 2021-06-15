LINK, Paul Christian, 55, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021, surrounded by his immediate family. Chris was predeceased by his parents, Richard A. Link and Eileen A. Link. He is lovingly remembered by his three brothers, Richard A. Link II (Martha) of Locust Grove, Virginia, J. Kelley Link (Donna) of Suwanee, Georgia and Ryan A. Link (Dawn) of North Chesterfield, Virginia. Chris is also survived by five nieces, Anna C. Link, Laura M. Link, Sarah E. Link, Emily K. Link, Lorelai K. Link; and a nephew, Forrest A. Link. Born in Newport News, Virginia, Chris graduated from Benedictine High School in 1984. He was also a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University. He was employed as a utilities professional in both the private and public sector for more than 30 years. His immediate family will celebrate his life with a Roman Catholic memorial service privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Benedictine College Preparatory, 12829 River Road, Richmond, Virginia 23238, benedictinecollegeprep.org/old-donate-bcp/designate-a-gift
. Online condolences can be shared at monaghanfunerals.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 15 to Jun. 23, 2021.