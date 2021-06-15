Menu
Paul Christian Link
1966 - 2021
BORN
1966
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Monaghan Funeral Home & Cremation Services
7300 Creighton Pkwy
Mechanicsville, VA
LINK, Paul Christian, 55, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021, surrounded by his immediate family. Chris was predeceased by his parents, Richard A. Link and Eileen A. Link. He is lovingly remembered by his three brothers, Richard A. Link II (Martha) of Locust Grove, Virginia, J. Kelley Link (Donna) of Suwanee, Georgia and Ryan A. Link (Dawn) of North Chesterfield, Virginia. Chris is also survived by five nieces, Anna C. Link, Laura M. Link, Sarah E. Link, Emily K. Link, Lorelai K. Link; and a nephew, Forrest A. Link. Born in Newport News, Virginia, Chris graduated from Benedictine High School in 1984. He was also a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University. He was employed as a utilities professional in both the private and public sector for more than 30 years. His immediate family will celebrate his life with a Roman Catholic memorial service privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Benedictine College Preparatory, 12829 River Road, Richmond, Virginia 23238, benedictinecollegeprep.org/old-donate-bcp/designate-a-gift. Online condolences can be shared at monaghanfunerals.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 15 to Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I knew Paul through another friend at Benedictine. He was very kind and easy to be with. I´m saddened to hear of his passing. My thoughts and prayers to all family and friends
Devlin Harris
School
June 17, 2021
I had a short honor of doing classes at Richmond Tech for two years with Paul and working with him for a year . I saw a good heart in Paul. I´m saddened to learn of his passing. I know his family meant the world to him . Prayers for peace and comfort to all friends and family .
Tim G
Work
June 16, 2021
