MAKRIS, Paul, How do you attempt to encapsulate a life, let alone a person, in a few paragraphs— especially for a man who was larger than life? This will be our attempt at honoring a husband, father, grandfather and friend who set the standard for all those who knew him.



Paul Makris was born in the village of Ayios Ioannis Theologos in Sparta, Greece, on September 15, 1937. Spartan by birth, but even more so in spirit, his mantra for life was "only the strong survive," and he lived those words when battling the illnesses and cumulative complications that finally took him. He never complained, not once. He fought for those he loved and trusted the presence of God beside him. He peacefully fell asleep in the Lord, surrounded by his family in the comfort of his home on March 21, 2022.



He was the quintessential family man. With God at his center always, he rooted his family in a strong faith through which he led by example. Nothing was more important to him than his true love and wife of 55 years, Niki, and us, his lucky daughters, Angie and Francie. We honestly could not have had a more generous and loving dad. He was and will remain our role model and flawless superhero. His next blessings would come in the form of his four grandsons, J.D., Paul (named in his honor), Stefanos and Niko. He loved them with all his being, would play with them as if he was their same age and offered them practical advice in his unique and eloquent way as he did with his daughters. His two sons-in-law, David McCulloch and Jackson Toof, were like biological sons to him, and he loved and appreciated them.



He lived life with his signature charisma and loved all those he worked with in his 50-plus year career in the restaurant business, which culminated at Brookside Seafood restaurant. Those he knew through business and his friends on the golf course would remember him for his laugh, loyalty, generosity and straight-shooter humor. He was a man of action, not only words. He truly loved all his friends, and we thank you all on his behalf for adding so much richness to his life.



He was a wise, forgiving, funny, energetic, authentic, strong man who walked in faith. We are all so heartbroken to see him go, but there is no doubt in our hearts that he is free with God and his loved ones in heaven. We look forward to the day we see him again.



In accordance with his wishes, we will have a private, closed family funeral service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to St. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Richmond, Virginia. We thank you for your prayers and love. May his memory be eternal.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2022.