LOWRY, Paul Michael "Mike", age 67, of Mechanicsville, Va., was suddenly called home to Heaven on November 17, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Debbie; his daughter, Nikki Lowry; son, Josh Lowry and wife, Laura; his treasured granddaughters, Coraline and Emilia; brother, Tommy Lowry (Louise); sisters, Margaret Lowry, Mary Ann Bookheimer (Bob), Trish VanFossen (Ray); a large family of relatives and many treasured friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rosemary and Tom Lowry Sr. He was a member of Church of the Redeemer, Knights of Columbus and the Mechanicsville Businessmen's Association. Mike graduated from Hermitage High School in 1971 and pursued a career in professional printing and flexographics, which led the way to his current position as president of Neagle's Flexo Inc./Visions Sign and Display. He always worked hard to get the job done right and was proud of his Southern heritage. Mike was a humble man who loved his family and his dog. He enjoyed activities with his granddaughters, vacations at the beach, bowling, fishing and time spent relaxing with friends at the lake. He was a fan of UVA athletics, collected MLB and NASCAR memorabilia and supported the Washington Redskins. He enjoyed making people laugh and was respected by everyone he met because of his positive, Christian character. A Celebration of Life will be held on November 22, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Bliley's Funeral Home on Staples Mill Road. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Eastern Hanover Volunteer Fire Department Station 3 or the Knights of Columbus. For condolences and to see a livestream of the service, see www.blileys.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 20, 2020.