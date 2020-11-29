CLIKEMAN, Dr. Paul Miles, 60, of North Chesterfield, peacefully went to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 19, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Margaret; three children, John, Kathryn and Miles; mother, Janice Moe Clikeman; and sister, Mary (Martin).
Professor Clikeman was a dedicated teacher and excellent mentor to numerous students for over 25 years at the University of Richmond, where he taught accounting and auditing. He was a man of integrity, the kind of professor who inspired those around him to be their best and follow their calling. Paul was recently recognized as a Distinguished Educator at U.R., and won numerous teaching awards.
In addition to his professional accolades, Paul loved his family and served his church with thoughtfulness and wisdom, serving on the Board of Directors and singing in the choir. He enjoyed playing the hammered dulcimer and encouraged his family's musical gifts.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, November 30, at 10:45 a.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church for a private audience and livestreamed at www.redeemerric.org/pclikeman
Contributions in memory of Dr. Paul Clikeman can be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church, 9400 Redbridge Road, N. Chesterfield, Va. 23236 or to the Robins School of Business at the University of Richmond, c/o Office of Advancement, 114 UR Drive, University of Richmond, Va. 23173
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 29, 2020.