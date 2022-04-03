MOSHER, Paul Bradley, Sr., 84, of Henrico, Va., passed away February 24, 2022 after a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Martha; and wife, Betty. He is survived by his son, Paul Mosher Jr.; and grandsons, Paul Mosher III, Joseph Mosher and Christian Shanley. He retired from Reynolds Metals with 30 years of service. He was a multitalented artist and won many awards. His hobbies include hunting, fishing, singing and bowling with family and friends. He created many of the fundraisers and newsletters for Willis United Methodist Church. A service will be held at Willis United Methodist Church on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 2 p.m.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2022.