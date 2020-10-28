PARKER, Paul Sr., 92, of North Chesterfield, passed away on October 20, 2020. After graduating high school, he served in the U.S. Coast Guard and Army during WWII. He was an avid basketball fan and rarely missed a Wizards or VCU Rams game. He also coached basketball and softball for local church leagues. He loved to watch Westerns and American Ninja Warrior between taking naps. In his early years, he taught dance lessons and won dance contests with his wife, Mattie L. Parker. He was the longtime Executive Vice-President of Wright Food Brokerage. He was predeceased by his wife, Mattie Landrum Parker; twin sister, Pauline Acree; and brothers, William Parker and Howard Parker. He is survived by sons, Paul Parker Jr. and David Parker (Dan Redding); daughter, Donna Parker (Harold Hartley); and stepdaughter, Yvonne Council; grandchildren, Rebecca Parker Hartley (Austin Fries) and Cahil Parker Redding; and numerous other family members. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to FeedMore. Private interment.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 28, 2020.