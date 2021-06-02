RANKIN, Paul Todd, age 72, of Mechanicsville, Va., died Saturday, May 15, 2021. Born September 16, 1948 in Clifton Forge, Va., Paul was the son of John "Jack" Wilson Rankin Jr. and Mary Jane Strickler Rankin Brown. After graduating from Clifton Forge High School, Paul served in the U.S. Army stationed in Germany. He earned his associate's degree in 1971 from College of the Redwoods in Eureka, Calif. and his B.A. from San Francisco State University in 1974.
For almost 40 years, Paul worked in Project Controls as a scheduler and planner across North America in the energy and construction fields. His work took him to Alaska, Canada and the Midwest. Throughout his work travels, he made many friendships that have lasted his lifetime. Paul mentored many people during his management years and was always so pleased to celebrate the growth and success of those with whom he worked.
A devoted, loving husband and father, Paul was the life of the party during family adventures to Alaska and Europe. Best described as a modern day Renaissance man, he was a gifted craftsman and artist in chair making, woodcarving, jewelry and glass. Paul also enjoyed the "thrill of the hunt" for unique antiques, artwork and books.
Paul was preceded in death by his father, Jack; mother, Mary Jane; and sister, Margaret Brinkley. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Leigh Ann (Loving) Rankin; his children, Andrew Todd Rankin of Mechanicsville, Va., Kathryn Rankin O'Donnel and husband, Kealan, of Philadelphia, Penn. and Margaret "Molly" Costa of Wellfleet, Mass.; and his grandchildren, Isabella Boden and Corbin Rankin O'Donnel. He is also survived by his brother, Jack Rankin of New Castle, Va.; sister, Nancy Hall of Richmond, Va.; brother-in-law, Lewis Brinkley of Clifton Forge, Va.; mother-in-law, Jacqueline Loving; and family of White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be Friday, June 4, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Wallace and Wallace Chapel in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. Services will be Saturday, June 5, at 1 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. Burial will immediately follow at Little Creek Cemetery. Reception to follow the interment.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Little Creek Cemetery or the White Sulphur Springs Public Library.
Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in White Sulphur Springs is in charge of arrangements.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 2, 2021.