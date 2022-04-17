Menu
Paul Arthur Zamecnik
1960 - 2022
BORN
1960
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Parham
1771 North Parham Road
Richmond, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Funeral service
Apr, 19 2022
2:00p.m.
Woody Funeral Home Parham
ZAMECNIK, Paul Arthur, passed away after a long battle with leukemia at age 61. Beloved husband of 34 years to Susan Zamecnik (née Griffin), Paul passed away on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Paul was born April 19, 1960 to the late Norman and LaDonna Jean Zamecnik. He is the son-in-law of Edward Griffin and the late Barbara Griffin. He is survived by his wife, Susan; children, Julia (Kiran) Moghe, Brian (fiancee, Tasya Tsygankova) and Matthew; sister, Linda (Jim) Dean; sisters-in-law, Deborah and Lynn Griffin; and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, April 19 at 2 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home on Parham. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in Paul's memory.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2022.
