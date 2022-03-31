DINEEN, Paula V., passed away peacefully with her husband of 61 years by her side at Lucy Corr Village in Chesterfield, Va., on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Paula was born on September 19, 1934 in New York City to Kenneth and Elizabeth (Duggan) Van Horn and raised in Jackson Heights, Queens. She graduated from the former Bishop McDonnell High School in 1952 and then went to work as a secretary for the Defense Projects Division of the Western Electric Corporation, which built the DEW Line, the country's first Distant Early Warning System. She met her future husband Tim in 1956 and they married May, 28, 1960.



Initially, they lived in married student housing at Columbia University while Tim was in graduate school. In 1963, they moved to an apartment adjacent to LaGuardia Airport, where they resided until 1966 when they bought a small house in Bayside, Queens. This was where they grew their family with the addition of a son and a daughter. By 1976, the house was getting too small for the growing family and they relocated to Manhasset on the North Shore of Long Island. After 31 wonderful years in Manhasset, they moved to Chesterfield, Va. in 2007 to be near their daughter.



It was during the 31 years in Manhasset that Paula's talents blossomed. She enjoyed working to improve the well-being of the community through a number of volunteer organizations. She was always glad to pitch in and help others. In her position at the circulation desk at the local public library, her cheerful accepting demeanor, combined with her sense of humor and alacrity with numbers made her a popular team member. Summer vacations with her family were always spent on Friends Lake in the Adirondack Mountains. She also enjoyed her many visits to her sister Janet's family. Above all, Paula loved raising her children and spending time with her grandchildren.



Paula is survived by her husband, Timothy P.; and their two children, Timothy (Suzanne) and Kimberly (Luke); and their two grandsons, William and Jackson. She is also survived by her sister, Janet Walsh (Jim); as well as many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. Paula was predeceased by her parents, Kenneth and Elizabeth; and her brother, Peter; as well as her nephew, Andrew Walsh, who once said, "If everyone was like Aunt Paula there would be no more wars."



Relatives and friends are invited to a celebration of her life at The Reserve at the Highlands, Chesterfield, Va., June 4, at noon.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2022.