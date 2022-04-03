STEPHAN, Paula C., 61, of Chesterfield, went to her Heavenly home on Friday, March 25, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Renee Stephan. She is survived by her son, Cole Stephan and his guardian, Larry Jones; sisters, Brenda Stephan Hager and Sandy Stephan-Strombom (Carl); nephews, P.J. Hager and Alex Hager (Kathleen); nieces, Shannon Strombom and Stacie Strombom; great-nephews, Logan and Keegan Hager; great-nieces, Laney and Abby Hager; and many dear friends. Paula was of German and Irish heritage, born a military brat in Manchester, Conn., on April 10, 1960. She was a believer in Jesus and had a strong faith in her Lord with a giving heart. Paula had a love of Native American and southwestern culture as reflected in her tattoos and her attendance to POW WOWS, believing her spirit animal to be the wolf. She also loved dogs, jewelry and crafts. During her teen years, she was an avid bowler, leading to a regional championship. A memorial service will be held at Bliley's – Chippenham on a date to be determined in late June 2022. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the any Native American fund, Collins Wolf Sanctuary (Chesapeake) or the Upper Room Chapel (N. Chesterfield) or the charity of your choice
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2022.