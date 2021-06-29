Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Pauline E. "Polly" Bandy
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd
Mechanicsville, VA
BANDY, Pauline E. "Polly", 92, of Mechanicsville, formerly of South Boston, passed away on June 26, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Maurice Bandy. She is survived by her sons, Barry (Janice), Michael (Cynthia), Stephen (Mary Ellen); granddaughter, Rebecca; and three grandsons, Eric (Helen), Peyton and Connor. Polly enjoyed quilting, gardening and watching NASCAR. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 29 to Jul. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Ms. Bandy,you were very special to me,I enjoyed working with you.I will truly miss our Daily conversations as I bought your medication..may you Rest In Peace..yours truly Dawn
Dawn
Work
July 8, 2021
All the Pirkos send our condolences. We are so sorry for your loss.
Terry and John Pirko
Other
June 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results