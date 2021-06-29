BANDY, Pauline E. "Polly", 92, of Mechanicsville, formerly of South Boston, passed away on June 26, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Maurice Bandy. She is survived by her sons, Barry (Janice), Michael (Cynthia), Stephen (Mary Ellen); granddaughter, Rebecca; and three grandsons, Eric (Helen), Peyton and Connor. Polly enjoyed quilting, gardening and watching NASCAR. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jun. 29 to Jul. 7, 2021.