TADLOCK, Pauline Francis, of Chesterfield, Va., died December 9, 2021 after a 30-year battle with multiple sclerosis. She was born Pauline Francis Hildenberger on January 31, 1966 in Florham Park, N.J. She was the sixth daughter of Theda and Frances Hildenberger. Pauline graduated from Mount Lebanon High School, Class of 1984. She also attended the University of Pittsburgh and Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University. She went on to work as an Employment Specialist in Norfolk, Va. Pauline married Don Edwin Tadlock in 1998. She was a free-spirited and independent woman. Pauline enjoyed music, movies, art, sports, books and the company of friends and family. Pauline is survived by her husband, Don Tadlock; cherished sister of Miriam and Dave Johnson of Hull, Mass., Lucy Hildenberger of Calif., Theresa and Jack Sherman of Burlington, Mass., the late Meg Valley and the late Jane Hildenberger; brother and sister-in-law, Lance Tadlock and Kris Tatlock. Also survived by deeply-loved nieces, Lila Tadlock, Rita Vieira and Debbie Shields; nephews, Jeremy Tadlock, Luke Hildenberger, Jake Sherman, Matt Sherman, Thure Johnson and Craig Valine; grandnieces and nephews and many cousins. Services will be held at Woody Funeral Home, 1020 Huguenot Rd. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 28 from 1 to 2 p.m. The chapel service will be on Tuesday at 2 p.m. The service will be livestreamed. Online condolences may be made at www.woodyfuneral