Pearl Sue Robinson Boon
BOON, Pearl Sue Robinson, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord on September 26, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, John Robert Boon; parents, James and Martha Robinson; brothers, John and Bill Robinson; her daughter-in-law, Linda Boon; her great-great-granddaughter, Layla Bentley. She is survived by her loving children, son, John T. Boon (JJ), daughters, Carolyn Stowers (Steve), Elizabeth Hadley (Bill); grandchildren, Kellie Maberry (Tim), John A. Boon (Shawn), Melissa Chaplin (Geoff), Van Stowers, Josh Stowers (Elizabeth); 17 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren; three sisters, Erma Leach, Elizabeth Barton and Nelva Adams. Pearl was born on August 27, 1931 in Rockford, Tenn., a retired librarian of the Hanover Learning Center and a pianist at many churches. Pearl graduated in 1949 from Harrison Chilhowie Baptist Academy and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in December of 1989. She was a member of New Bethesda Baptist Church in Mechanicsville, Va. A funeral service to be held at the New Bethesda Baptist Church on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 11 a.m. The family will receive friends prior to the service at 10 a.m.; reception to follow the service in the church Social Hall. A private, family, interment after the reception in the Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions, in Pearl's name may be made to New Bethesda Baptist Church, Mechanicsville, Va.; Samaritan's Purse; or Operation Christmas Child. Online condolences at woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Visitation
10:00a.m.
New Bethesda Baptist Church
VA
Oct
5
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
New Bethesda Baptist Church
VA
