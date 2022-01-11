Menu
Pearl A. Reynolds
REYNOLDS, Pearl A., 95, of Highland Springs, passed away Friday, January 7, 2022. She was a retired machine operator for Philip Morris, Inc. She was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Annie Browder; first husband, Lennie Jones; second husband, Phillip Reynolds; daughter, Marie J. Scott; four brothers and four sisters. She is survived by her son, Linwood "Keith" Jones; granddaughter, Julie Scott; sister, Pauline Medlin; nieces, Debbie McCormick and Lisa McCormick; great-niece, Danielle Crews Felts; and longtime friend, Matilda Dulgher. The family will receive friends Thursday, January 13 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231 where services will be held Friday, January 14 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA
Jan
13
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA
Jan
14
Service
10:00a.m.
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, VA
