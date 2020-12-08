BASS, Peggy Watkins, 75, received her angel wings unexpectedly on December 2, 2020. She was born May 26, 1945. She was a 1963 graduate of John Marshall High School. Peggy is survived by her six kids whom she loved dearly: Neal (Kim), Scott, Tracy (Danielle), Evelyn, Keith (Jennie) and Deborah (Jon). She is also survived by her 19 grandchildren who were her world and also the Bass family. She was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret Watkins; first husband, Frank Whitlow; late husband, David Bass; and her second oldest son, Eric Whitlow (Janet).



Peggy or "Mamaw," as everyone referred to her, had a heart of gold. Other than her family, driving the school bus was her second love. She dedicated 34 years and never wanted to miss a single day, because of how much she cherished her kids. She was a dedicated follower of God. She was an active member of Christ United Methodist Church in Richmond, where she also scrapbooked with other members of the church.



Mamaw always put others first before herself. Once you met her, you became part of the family. No matter who you were or where you came from, she always made you feel welcome. Mamaw was the reason our family is what it is today. She was such a hardworking, independent woman who inspired many around her. She will be missed by so many, it was like she always said, "a bushel and a peck with a hug around your neck."



The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Forest Lawn Cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 8, 2020.