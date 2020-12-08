Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Peggy Watkins Bass
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd
Mechanicsville, VA
BASS, Peggy Watkins, 75, received her angel wings unexpectedly on December 2, 2020. She was born May 26, 1945. She was a 1963 graduate of John Marshall High School. Peggy is survived by her six kids whom she loved dearly: Neal (Kim), Scott, Tracy (Danielle), Evelyn, Keith (Jennie) and Deborah (Jon). She is also survived by her 19 grandchildren who were her world and also the Bass family. She was preceded in death by her mother, Margaret Watkins; first husband, Frank Whitlow; late husband, David Bass; and her second oldest son, Eric Whitlow (Janet).

Peggy or "Mamaw," as everyone referred to her, had a heart of gold. Other than her family, driving the school bus was her second love. She dedicated 34 years and never wanted to miss a single day, because of how much she cherished her kids. She was a dedicated follower of God. She was an active member of Christ United Methodist Church in Richmond, where she also scrapbooked with other members of the church.

Mamaw always put others first before herself. Once you met her, you became part of the family. No matter who you were or where you came from, she always made you feel welcome. Mamaw was the reason our family is what it is today. She was such a hardworking, independent woman who inspired many around her. She will be missed by so many, it was like she always said, "a bushel and a peck with a hug around your neck."

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 8, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
Dec
9
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
Dec
10
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Forest Lawn Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
I cherish my memories of Peggy and her stories while scrapbooking with her.
Bess Kirk
December 12, 2020
So sorry for your loss
Tonja Jordan(myers)
Classmate
December 11, 2020
With heartfelt condolences.
Margie Christiana Bandas
December 8, 2020
May it help to know others are thinking of you at this time..sending prayers
Joyce Harrison
December 8, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Heather Traylor
December 7, 2020
Heather Traylor
December 7, 2020
Heather Traylor
December 7, 2020
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results