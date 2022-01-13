BOYD, Peggy Porter, 86, widow of Richard Edmunds Boyd Jr., died Sunday, January 9, 2022.



Peggy was born in Saltville, Va., she grew up in Rock Hill, S.C. and was the valedictorian of her high school class at Winthrop Training School. A graduate of Converse College, Spartanburg, S.C., she earned a Master of Science degree in Social Work from the Richmond Professional Institute of William and Mary, Richmond Division. She was employed for many years by various social agencies in the Richmond area including the Family and Children's Service of Richmond. She was a nationally accredited flower show judge emeritus, a former president of the Thomas Jefferson Garden Club and served on the boards of the Richmond Council of Garden Clubs and the Richmond Symphony Orchestra League. She was a former member of the Woman's Club, former president of the Kingsley Association and member of Holy Comforter Episcopal Church where she was a member of the choir for many years. In addition to her husband; she was predeceased by her parents, John Crump Porter and Ruth Mitchell Porter; brothers, John Crump Porter Jr. and Duff Green Porter II. She is survived by her daughters, Mary Ruth Boyd Monfalcone and her husband, Michael Monfalcone, of Mechanicsville, Va. and Kate Porter Boyd of Big Island, Va. She is also survived by five grandchildren, Kathryn Edmunds Monfalcone, Caroline Boyd Monfalcone, Thomas Hunter Allen, Jack Porter Allen and Susannah Rose Allen. She is survived by nieces, Diane Miller of Virginia Beach, Va. and Carol Stephen of Spartanburg, S.C. A graveside service will be held at Hollywood Cemetery, 412 S. Cherry St., on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 2 p.m. The officiant will be The Very Rev. Dr. Hilary Smith, rector of the Holy Comforter Episcopal Church. The family will receive friends immediately following the graveside service at the Woody Funeral Home, Parham Chapel, 1771 N. Parham Rd. Masks are required where social distancing is not possible. For anyone wishing to make a memorial gift, the family suggests contributions to the Richmond Symphony at 612 East Grace St., Suite 401, Richmond, Va. 23219 or to the Virginia League for Planned Parenthood at 201 N. Hamilton St., Richmond, Va. 23221 or to Church of the Holy Comforter, 4819 Monument Ave. Richmond, Va. 23230.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2022.