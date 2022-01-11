COOK, Peggy Lue, 87, went to be with the Lord January 2, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, C.M. Cook Jr. She is survived by her daughters, Sonia Honaker (Paul) and Tina Dagenhart (Kenny); grandchildren, Franklin Kerrick, B.W. Honaker, Savannah Dagenhart and Chandler Dagenhart; three great-grandchildren; and brothers, Eugene Coe, Tommy Coe, Freddie Coe and Donnie Coe. Peggy enjoyed living on the beach in Bonita Beach, Fla., cooking and painting. A graveside funeral ceremony will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, January 13, 2021 at Dale Memorial Park.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 11, 2022.