MCCALL, Peggy Covington, age 89, a resident of Heart and Hands in Hardy, Virginia, passed away on October 3, 2020. Peggy was born on November 27, 1930, in Martinsville, Va. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Glennie and Fannie Bateman Covington; her husband, Glenn Thomas McCall; and three brothers, J. G. Covington Jr., Billie W. Covington and Jack R. Covington. She is survived by two sons, Michael M. McCall and his wife, Pam, of Woodland, California and Bryan T. McCall of Los Angeles, California; one sister, Jane Hargreaves and her husband, Tom; one brother, Judge Kenneth M. Covington; three grandchildren, Ashley Rehbun, Stephane Corpolongo and Austin McCall; three great-grandchildren, Brianna, Joshua and James; and numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews. Peggy was a graduate of Radford College, where she majored in education and was a member of Alpha Sigma Alpha sorority. She shared her passion for learning as a school teacher in Franklin and Henry Counties and Tidewater Academy in Wakefield, Va. She was a member of Waverly Congregational Christian Church, where she taught Sunday school and was a member of the choir. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Waverly Congregational Christian Church, Waverly, Va. 23890. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2020.