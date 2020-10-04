WILLIAMS, Peggy Hailey, 87, of North Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 1, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Frederick "Mickey" Williams; sisters, Shirley Comer and Inell (Walter) Inge; son, Michael "Kip" (Gigi) Williams; grandson, Jason (Meaghan) Williams; great-grandchildren, Isabelle, John and Charlotte Williams. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Jennings and Nanny Hailey. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service (Rt. 10). Her funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd (Rt 10.), and interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newbys Bridge Rd.